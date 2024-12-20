Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $34.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VTLE. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vital Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vital Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vital Energy

Vital Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VTLE opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 3.19. Vital Energy has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. Vital Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $459.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. Vital Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $155,481.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,538.76. The trade was a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $285,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,306.64. The trade was a 11.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,168 shares of company stock worth $502,017. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vital Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after acquiring an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 338,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 187,503 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.