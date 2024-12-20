XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,344 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067,733 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $73,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,817 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 1,150.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,684,505 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $30,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,761 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 33.3% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670,063 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $53,179,000 after purchasing an additional 917,689 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 53.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,868 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $41,364,000 after purchasing an additional 822,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,512,548 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after purchasing an additional 632,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.36. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.86 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

