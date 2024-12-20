XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,209 Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 644.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.
Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.3 %
Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03.
Invitation Homes Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.70.
About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
