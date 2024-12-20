XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Stake in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLNDFree Report) by 418.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,414 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Blend Labs by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Blend Labs by 176.0% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 51,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

NYSE BLND opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.33. Blend Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $4.75 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.40 to $3.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Blend Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Winnie Ling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $40,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,426.14. This represents a 3.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Oxana Tkach sold 18,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $94,918.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,346.86. This trade represents a 17.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,644. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

