Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,193 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.24% of Arcus Biosciences worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $66,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $83,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 40,904.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

RCUS opened at $15.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

