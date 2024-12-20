Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Valaris (NYSE:VAL)

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $49.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $59.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VAL. Benchmark downgraded shares of Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Valaris in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Valaris from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Get Valaris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Valaris

Valaris Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Valaris

NYSE:VAL opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Valaris has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $84.20.

In other news, SVP Matthew Lyne sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,450,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,118.76. This represents a 51.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valaris

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAL. Quarry LP bought a new position in Valaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Valaris in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valaris in the second quarter worth $224,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valaris

(Get Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.