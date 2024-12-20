XTX Topco Ltd Takes $213,000 Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,796,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth about $1,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

GIII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

In related news, CEO Morris Goldfarb sold 67,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $2,030,524.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,923,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,869,051.30. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.63.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

