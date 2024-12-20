XTX Topco Ltd Takes $220,000 Position in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, TNF LLC bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lauren Stclair sold 11,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $166,458.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,924. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 49,722 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $599,150.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,839,090 shares in the company, valued at $58,311,034.50. The trade was a 1.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,070,916 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $934.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.92 and a beta of 1.31.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. NerdWallet’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NRDS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

