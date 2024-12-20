Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.31 Million Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 206.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,295 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 211,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 104,453 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CEVA during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in CEVA during the third quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in CEVA by 31.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 28,248 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $30.92 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $33.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $730.55 million, a P/E ratio of -220.84 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CEVA from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

