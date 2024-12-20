XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $223,000 Investment in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.07% of Nkarta at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nkarta by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 76,612 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 65.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 33,117 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 11,164.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 300,767 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Nkarta by 49.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 24,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nkarta in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nkarta from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Nkarta from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Nkarta to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nkarta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Nkarta Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $2.20 on Friday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $155.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.82.

About Nkarta

(Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.