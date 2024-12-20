Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,022,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 137.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 242,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after buying an additional 140,537 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Covey by 13.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FC stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. Franklin Covey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.79. The stock has a market cap of $485.04 million, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.38 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 31.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FC shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FC

Franklin Covey Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.