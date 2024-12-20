TETRA Technologies’ (TTI) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $5.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TTI. StockNews.com raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised TETRA Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTI

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTI opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $453.43 million, a P/E ratio of 172.09 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.08.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.43 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TETRA Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 2,038.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.