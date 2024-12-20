XTX Topco Ltd Has $221,000 Stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 74.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 34,015 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Interface were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Interface by 33.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Interface by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Interface by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Interface by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Interface by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interface

In other Interface news, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,112.50. The trade was a 15.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,842.60. The trade was a 12.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,987. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interface Stock Performance

TILE opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.57. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.15.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 2.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TILE shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Interface from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

