XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,617 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1,395.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 492,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 459,163 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $920,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 936,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,002,000 after acquiring an additional 187,510 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHCT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $511.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.11, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.39). Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,066.67%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

