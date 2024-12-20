Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,558,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 13.3% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 124,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after buying an additional 14,591 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 1.1 %

MSGS opened at $223.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $176.10 and a twelve month high of $237.99.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $53.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

