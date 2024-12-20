UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of UFP Technologies worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 65.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 420,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,188,000 after purchasing an additional 166,262 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,791,000. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 30.6% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 66,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after buying an additional 15,603 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 78.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,412,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In related news, VP Jason Holt sold 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.69, for a total value of $50,032.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,219.49. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.46, for a total value of $4,342,183.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,473.24. This represents a 28.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,326 shares of company stock worth $4,620,154 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $246.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.99. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.43 and a twelve month high of $366.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.07.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.