Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Decreased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,968 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.5% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $105,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $56,807,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.72, for a total transaction of $414,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 57,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,850,961.92. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $10,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,911,598. The trade was a 17.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,892. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $437.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $426.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $366.50 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $65.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $506.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.