Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is GAM Holding AG’s 6th Largest Position

GAM Holding AG lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,970 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.0% of GAM Holding AG's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GAM Holding AG's holdings in Apple were worth $37,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 372,795 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $86,861,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 276,791 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $64,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.7% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 12,243 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,279,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $531,166,000 after purchasing an additional 28,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. grew its position in Apple by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $249.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $254.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 61,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $13,802,497.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,043 shares in the company, valued at $42,309,126.60. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 508,170 shares of company stock worth $117,004,745. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.78.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

