Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 221,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 171,478 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 350,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,499.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,599,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,524,000 after acquiring an additional 177,745 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Edge Properties

In other Urban Edge Properties news, CFO Mark Langer sold 93,962 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $2,214,684.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $844,183.12. The trade was a 72.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Olson sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $5,388,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,350.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.53. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 59.23%. The company had revenue of $112.26 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

