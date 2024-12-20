M&T Bank Corp Acquires New Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 53,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathryn Bueker sold 6,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $507,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,935.32. The trade was a 21.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $520,876.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,269,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,186,223.28. This trade represents a 0.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,193 shares of company stock valued at $10,364,826 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $75.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average is $65.56. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $295.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCOR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.24.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

