M&T Bank Corp Buys New Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth about $44,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 104.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Shares of UI stock opened at $335.23 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $366.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.22.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 37.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UI. Barclays raised their price target on Ubiquiti from $104.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BWS Financial raised their target price on Ubiquiti from $240.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

