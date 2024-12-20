Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,321 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8,267.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,181,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,438,000 after buying an additional 19,940,056 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31,975.7% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,259,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275,992 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,778,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,905 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 4,718,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,386,000 after purchasing an additional 261,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,546,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,042,000 after purchasing an additional 483,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DB stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DB. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

