Essex Savings Bank Buys 2,603 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 43,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 177,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,377,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,507,000 after buying an additional 32,570 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 484,659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $93,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 96,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $223.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.05 and a 52 week high of $233.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

