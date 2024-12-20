M&T Bank Corp Sells 12,651 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,651 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP increased its position in SITE Centers by 503.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter worth $242,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SITE Centers stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $786.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average is $110.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $64.44.
In other SITE Centers news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 168,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $2,599,294.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,163.12. This trade represents a 55.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn M. Sweeney sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $58,554.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,082 shares in the company, valued at $451,934.28. The trade was a 11.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company cut SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $64.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $65.00 to $65.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.04.
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
