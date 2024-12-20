M&T Bank Corp Sells 12,651 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,651 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP increased its position in SITE Centers by 503.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter worth $242,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $786.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average is $110.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $64.44.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $5.20. SITE Centers had a net margin of 164.10% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other SITE Centers news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 168,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $2,599,294.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,163.12. This trade represents a 55.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn M. Sweeney sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $58,554.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,082 shares in the company, valued at $451,934.28. The trade was a 11.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company cut SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $64.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $65.00 to $65.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.04.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

