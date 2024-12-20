Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Sells 80 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,720,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 52,914 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $223.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.05 and a fifty-two week high of $233.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

