Barclays PLC Has $6.28 Million Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 319.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,867 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Enstar Group worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the second quarter worth $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,577,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Enstar Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 412,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,087,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 103,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,628,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Stock Performance

ESGR opened at $322.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.65. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $262.54 and a 12-month high of $348.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Saturday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enstar Group

About Enstar Group

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.