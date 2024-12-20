M&T Bank Corp Buys New Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,177 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Zillow Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 86.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $273,282.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,604.60. This trade represents a 16.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $251,071.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,201.48. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,689 shares of company stock worth $10,395,879. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $71.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.69. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $83.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.68 and a beta of 2.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.45 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

