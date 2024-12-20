M&T Bank Corp Purchases 309 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 19.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.3% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.51. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Polaris had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.74%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

