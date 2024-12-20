M&T Bank Corp Purchases 309 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 19.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.3% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.09.
Polaris Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Polaris stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.51. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Polaris had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.
Polaris Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.74%.
Polaris Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
