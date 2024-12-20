M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,436 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,167,946 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $340,427,000 after purchasing an additional 638,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,561 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $231,529,000 after buying an additional 210,113 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,255,474 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $103,363,000 after buying an additional 602,803 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 11,417.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106,410 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $118,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $34,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,835.58. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,225.50. The trade was a 11.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE LPX opened at $103.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.89 and its 200-day moving average is $99.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.