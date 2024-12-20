M&T Bank Corp Sells 176 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,546,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,846.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 886,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,553,000 after buying an additional 841,413 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 377.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 239,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,102,000 after buying an additional 189,607 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 129.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after buying an additional 135,148 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 13.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 988,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,337,000 after acquiring an additional 115,523 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Insider Transactions at Korn Ferry

In other news, insider Michael Distefano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $361,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,031.44. This represents a 8.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 16,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,089.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,844 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,298.20. The trade was a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,280 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,956 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.07. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $80.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.35 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

