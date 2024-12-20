Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 19.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $421,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,838,616.60. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 41,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.29, for a total value of $14,210,170.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,160 shares of company stock worth $81,220,216. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $335.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $378.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUOL. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Duolingo from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $355.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DUOL

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.