M&T Bank Corp Sells 185 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Stride were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stride during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Stride by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Stride by 24.2% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in Stride during the third quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Price Performance

Shares of LRN stock opened at $106.08 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.81 and a twelve month high of $112.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.72. Stride had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stride from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Stride from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Insider Activity

In other Stride news, Director Todd Goldthwaite sold 8,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $734,883.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,058 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,209.32. This represents a 8.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Featured Stories

