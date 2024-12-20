M&T Bank Corp Sells 185 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Stride were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stride during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Stride by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Stride by 24.2% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in Stride during the third quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
Stride Price Performance
Shares of LRN stock opened at $106.08 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.81 and a twelve month high of $112.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stride from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Stride from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRN
Insider Activity
In other Stride news, Director Todd Goldthwaite sold 8,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $734,883.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,058 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,209.32. This represents a 8.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Stride Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stride
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.