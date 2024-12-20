FMB Wealth Management Has $766,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FMB Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. FMB Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 68,447 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 38,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 15,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $223.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.05 and a 1-year high of $233.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

