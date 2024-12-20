M&T Bank Corp Sells 6,880 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTO. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,055,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,839,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,860 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Rentokil Initial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,764,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Rentokil Initial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,990,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,573,000 after purchasing an additional 617,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,820,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTO shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
Rentokil Initial Price Performance
Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $34.07.
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rentokil Initial
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.