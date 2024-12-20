Carr Financial Group Corp Has $3.06 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carr Financial Group Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 43,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 177,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 284.5% during the second quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 32,570 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 484,659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $93,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 96,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $223.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.05 and a 1 year high of $233.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,290.60. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

