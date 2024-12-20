M&T Bank Corp Purchases 793 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,475,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its position in Trex by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 68,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Trex by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 53,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 37,362 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Trex stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.68 and a twelve month high of $101.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.42 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Trex from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Trex from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trex

About Trex

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.