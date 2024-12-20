17 Capital Partners LLC Buys 160 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

17 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 43,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 177,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,377,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 284.5% during the second quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 32,570 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 484,659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $93,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 96,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $223.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.11 and a 200-day moving average of $190.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.05 and a 1-year high of $233.00.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

