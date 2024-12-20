Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Atria Investments Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Atria Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $110,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $223.29 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.05 and a 1 year high of $233.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

