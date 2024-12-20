XML Financial LLC Buys 373 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,914 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 32,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 594,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 8.7% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 32,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $223.29 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.05 and a 52-week high of $233.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.11 and a 200-day moving average of $190.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

