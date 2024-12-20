Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 104.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,690 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,394 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CATY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,262,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,639,000 after purchasing an additional 208,599 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,194,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,206,000 after acquiring an additional 176,215 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,493,000. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,271,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,758,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,847 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $359.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.70 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CATY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stephens raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 900 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,359 shares in the company, valued at $157,873. This trade represents a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $2,114,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295,252 shares in the company, valued at $15,609,973.24. The trade was a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,189 shares of company stock worth $2,500,047 in the last ninety days. 4.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

