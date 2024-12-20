RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,323.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $316.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,338,836. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $248.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $190.89 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.88.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $10.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.89 by $2.34. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 41.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 2.25%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

