Barclays PLC Has $6.17 Million Stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 976.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,707 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.40% of Blue Bird worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLBD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the third quarter valued at about $3,319,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.9% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 119,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Price Performance

Shares of BLBD opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Blue Bird Co. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLBD shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Roth Mkm lowered Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 19,171 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $822,244.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,092.83. The trade was a 17.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Articles

