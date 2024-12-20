Barclays PLC Acquires 96,019 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,019 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in International Game Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in International Game Technology by 26.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in International Game Technology by 5.1% in the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in International Game Technology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International Game Technology by 7.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

IGT stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.50 million. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

