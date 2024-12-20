Barclays PLC Has $6.15 Million Holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,320 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of Burford Capital worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Burford Capital by 367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,753,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after buying an additional 4,523,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 4,376.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,039,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 24.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,076,000 after purchasing an additional 582,514 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 57.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,050,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 383,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,275,000.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

NYSE BUR opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.75. Burford Capital Limited has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $16.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

