Barclays PLC Purchases 27,792 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 96.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,792 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.67 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.31.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

