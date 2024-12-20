M&T Bank Corp Has $275,000 Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,574 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.5% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 49,359 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 207,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 187,957 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth $22,122,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,113,337 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 342.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 116,870 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 90,477 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CLF stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.92. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.