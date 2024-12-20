Barclays PLC Has $6.10 Million Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,778 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.88% of Pacira BioSciences worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 255.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 26,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 74.0% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth $3,959,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.25. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $903.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

