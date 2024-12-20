Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,485 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,452,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,661,000 after buying an additional 685,710 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Olin by 6.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,838,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,095,000 after acquiring an additional 531,330 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 429.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 610,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,769,000 after acquiring an additional 494,976 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 544,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,140,000 after purchasing an additional 225,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Olin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,741,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,396,000 after purchasing an additional 194,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Olin news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,450. This represents a 30.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Olin from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

Olin stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Olin announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 45% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Olin’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

