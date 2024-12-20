Barclays PLC Buys 691,862 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691,862 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Hecla Mining worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $41,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.09. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -123.75 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HL

Hecla Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.