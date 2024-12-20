Barclays PLC Acquires 54,745 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 323.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,745 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ashland in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ashland by 8,211.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Price Performance

Ashland stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.29. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $102.50.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $522.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.07 million. Ashland had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Ashland’s payout ratio is 48.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ashland from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Insider Activity

In other Ashland news, SVP Robin E. Lampkin sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $67,617.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,585.70. This trade represents a 23.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric N. Boni sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,188.74. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

